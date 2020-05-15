J&K sees 12 positive cases, Covid tally reaches 983

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir saw 12 cases on Thursday taking the overall tally to 983.

The cases include eight from Kashmir and four from Jammu.

Notably, 37 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday while the single-day highest (55) was recorded in J&K on Tuesday.

According to officials, five of the new Covid-19 patients were detected positive at SKIMS lab and three in Jammu hospital while no person was tested positive at Chest Disease Hospital lab on Thursday.

“Chest Diseases Hospital tested 748 samples since Wednesday and all of them were found negative for the new virus,” said Dr Saleem Khan, nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar.

CD hospital has received 237 new samples for testing today while 145 were under process at the virology lab.

Dr Farooq A Jan, medical superintendent of SKIMS, said the hospital tested the record 3619 samples in 24 hours.

Dr Jan said a 28-year-old from Urpora Shopian has a travel history to Delhi while others from Kashmir are the contacts of already positive patients.

He said the hospital doesn’t have the details about the new Covid-19 patient from Jammu.

A health official wishing anonymity told Kashmir Reader that three new Covid-19 cases have also been reported from Ramban district of Jammu division.

Moreover, 19 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir Division.

Srinagar recorded five cases, Shopian has 2 cases, Pulwama and Udhampur one each cases.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print