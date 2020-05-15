Domestic animals, too, get medical services at doorstep

BUDGAM: Medical check-up, vaccination, and treatment of domestic animals is being done at the doorstep amid the lockdown in villages of Budgam district, where cows, goats and sheep are commonly reared.

People who keep domestic animals at their homes told Kashmir Reader that medical check-up of the animals is essential in every month. They said that the government’s animal and sheep husbandry department is providing medical check-up and medicines, vaccines, etc, to the domestic animals.

Abdul Rashid Dev, who has his home in Chewdara village of Beerwah, said, “I have domestic animals that include sheep, cows and oxen. They are my source of livelihood. If they face any health issues, I directly call the doctors at the animal and sheep husbandry department. They provide the proper treatment to my domestic animals on time.”

Dev said that the animal and sheep husbandry department has played a very important role during the lockdown in providing medical care to domestic animals, especially in villages.

Ashraf Ahmad Bhat, another person from Budgam, said that when the lockdown began, he became worried about his animals, who were ill. “I called the doctors at the animal husbandry department and on the same day the doctors visited my home. They provided proper vaccination and treatment to my animals. Now the condition of my animals is better,” Bhat said.

Dr Mustaq Ahmad Shah, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Budgam, told Kashmir Reader that vaccination and treatment is being provided to animals at the doorstep.

“Vaccination is important to keep animals free from disease. During vaccination, proper tagging is done on the ears of the animals. This tagging helps the department identify animals whose vaccination has been fully completed,” Dr Shah explained.

He said that the department’s laboratory is functioning as per orders of the government.

Bashrat Ahmad, Chief Sheep Husbandry Officer Budgam, said that there are nearly 2.5 lakh sheep and goats across the district. “We are treating the sheep and goats at people’s homes. In case of any emergency, we travel to provide proper treatment at the doorstep,” he said.

