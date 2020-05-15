Div Com reviews SMC’s de-watering exercise across the city

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K.Pole Thursday toured various dewatering stations including lalchowk, Rajbagh. Sonwar, Gogji bagh,, Radio Kashmir, Jawahar Nagar, and other facilities to review dewatering exercise in view of rainfall.

Divisional Commissioner who was accompanied by Commissioner SMC Gazanfar Ali, S.E Drainage along with Executive Engineers Drainage circle and other officers inspected the functioning of various permanent dewatering stations and portable mobile pumps across the city…

He directed SMC to press into service more mobile pumps across the city, particularly at the vulnerable points for a speedy dewatering of numerous submerged areas.

A live demonstration of high capacity dewatering pumps with ranging capacity from 2 lac to 5 lac litres per hour per unit was presented before Divisional Commissioner.

SMC has procured 12 of these high capacity dewatering units and are already put to use at most inundated points.

Regarding dewatering reports, Commissiner SMC updated Div Com, that SMC men and machines are working round the clock to ensure no civilian faces any inconvenience due to the rain water…

The SMC has put in place all the permanent pumping stations that work round the clock.

Gazanfar further updated that 85 permanent dewatering stations having capacity of 1300 cusecs and 115 moblie pumping units with a capacity ranging from 75000 litres to 5 lac litres per hour to dewater inundated areas.

“There will be no submergence where these pump stations are working. They function round the clock,” said the commissioner.

Besides this SMC has put in place sucker machines and high pressure mobile dewatering units for quick results.

Pole was also updated about the present scenario of drainage networking highlighting low lying and vulnerable areas and was briefed about the various ongoing drainage schemes and the future plans in drainage networking as well.

