Div Com reviews functioning of Covid labs

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Thursday chaired a meeting to review the measures for streamlining and further improving the functioning of the Coronavirus testing laboratories.

The labs whose review was taken include SKIMS Soura, GMC Srinagar and SKIMS Medical College Bemina besides sample collection centers at District/Subdistrict hospitals in Kashmir.

During the meeting several measures were discussed threadbare which include 24×7 functioning of labs, pool testing of samples, timely collection of samples in each districts, daily release of individual reports, walk-in testing by individuals, unnecessary re-testing of the suspects, usage of such machines having testing capacity of hundred samples per day, consolidated test reporting, regular supply of RNA extraction kits & CBNAT cartridges and other COVID-19 related measures.

Pole directed for improving sample collection, labeling and testing procedures. He asked the concerned to ensure proper database of samples taken besides handing/taking of samples with proper receipts.

While interacting the Chief Medical Officers of Kashmir Division through video conferencing, he received first hand appraisal about the present situation in their respective districts and directed them to ensure visible improvement with regard to Covid-19 containment by adopting target sampling. He further directed the CMOs to take samples of all goods and service providers in their respective jurisdiction besides all returnees.

The Divisional Commissioner also stressed the importance of increasing the capacity of COVID-19 laboratories, in terms of number of tests done per day and timely reporting. He said that this is very vital for overall COVID-19 control and mitigation operations across valley like Isolation, Administrative Quarantine, Home Quarantine, Contact Tracing, Sampling and other appropriate daily planning of these activities at highest level.

Mr Pole stressed for strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol and guidelines while dealing with the Corona virus situation and exhorted officers to put in joint efforts in containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in a collective manner.

Principal GMC Dr Saima Rashid, Director Health Services Kashmir, OSD H&ME, HoDs of Microbiology SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Bemina & GMC, Registrar Academics GMC Srinagar, Medical Superintendents of SKIMS Soura, SKIMS MC Bemina and Associated Hospitals, Lab Coordinator SMHS and NHM were present in the meeting.

