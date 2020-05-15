1018 passengers reach Jammu on Covid special train

900 JK inhabitants being brought back from Nagpur

JAMMU: As part of government’s initiative of bringing back the stranded people of J&K to their homes in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, Jammu received first COVID special train carrying 1018 passengers while 7 buses carrying 175 people including 11 minors stranded in Jammu have left from Bhatindi to Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan along with other senior officers received the Rajdhani train and had a brief interaction with the passengers.

Chauhan, while wishing safe and comfortable further journey to the passengers, appealed them to cooperate with the district authorities in ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines issued by Ministries of Home Affairs and Health & Family Welfare regarding COVID-19. “Following the guidelines is the only option to contain the spread of this Pandemic”, she added.

She informed that the administration has ensured that during the boarding and de-boarding process the passengers observe social distancing and wear masks. Besides, 100 per cent sampling of all passengers has also been done and complete protection of the administrative staff and others on duty has been ensured. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for receiving these stranded people, she added.

Meanwhile, the government has deployed a fleet of buses, since last evening, for shifting of J&K residents stranded in various parts of Maharashtra to Nagpur. In this regard, about 900 J&K inhabitants including 400 students are being brought back by the special Shramik train scheduled to leave Nagpur for Udhampur this evening.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print