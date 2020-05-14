NC, PDP, Cong demand probe

Srinagar: National Conference, PDP and Congress on Wednesday condemned the killing of a civilian in Budgam and demanded investigations into it.

A youth Mehraj-ud-Din Shah of Makhama village of Beerwah was killed at Kawoosa in Narbal by CRPF.

Condemning the incident in unequivocal terms, National Conference said such incidents are unhelpful and obstructive towards bringing peace to the trouble-torn valley.

“The incident has outraged and saddened the people. I convey my solidarity with the kin of deceased. Such killings are unacceptable and could have been avoided. The incident should be thoroughly probed and the responsibility fixed,” said NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

“Far from furthering peace in the region, such incidents will further add to the alienation of people. I hope the incident is not lost into inscrutability. A precious life has been lost. I, on behalf of my party express condolences to the grieved family and pray for much needed courage for them to bear the irreparable loss,” Dar added.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) termed the killing of a civilian as a “cold-blooded murder and demanded stern action against those involved in such a heinous crime”.

A party spokesman in a statement demanded time-bound inquiry into the incident, terming it a condemnable act that deserves exemplary punishment.

“Delhi Police model of destruction and violence in Budgam is detestable and replication of Delhi police model,” it said.

The spokesperson added that incidents such as these are a reflection of the fact that Kashmir is becoming a battlefield wherein the value of precious innocent lives is lost and forgotten.

Asking the Government of India to shun its confrontational attitude towards the people, the PDP spokesman said that the situation with each passing day is becoming bad from worse as the government keeps looking at Kashmir militarily. “The bestiality calling shots in Kashmir needs to be thwarted by the unanimous efforts of the political leadership and a consensus is needed so that the further loss of human lives is stopped without any further delay,” it said.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the incident as unfortunate.

“Very unfortunate. The circumstances surrounding this shooting need to be impartially investigated & findings made known. My condolences to the family of the deceased,” he tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), in a statement, strongly condemned the killing of the civilian.

“The firing should have been avoided. The loss of innocent lives has the potential to lead to further alienation of the people,” the JKPCC said.

The party demanded a probe into the circumstances, which led to the killing of the civilian in order to fix the responsibility.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the reckless killing of an civilian at the hands of security personnel must be investigated in a time bound, impartial manner and responsibility be fixed so that guilty is punished under law.

In a statement, Tarigami said the justification given by the police for unfortunate killing of an innocent civilian is bizarre.

“Even if the claims of the police are true that the slain civilian jumped a checkpoint, CRPF men could have fired at the tyres of the vehicle he was driving instead of shooting him in the chest.

How long the civilian killings will continue in Kashmir? Unarmed civilians getting killed is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. Stop it now,” he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print