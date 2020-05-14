JKBOSE modifies question paper pattern for upcoming class 12 exams

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has modified the question paper pattern for the upcoming Class 12 annual examination across the erstwhile J&K state.

A notification issued in this regard by Director Academics, JKBOSE, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer said that the proposed new pattern of question paper will factor in analytical approach and objectivity among students in the analogy of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The new pattern, the notification said, will be effective in the class 12 annual examination in Kashmir, winter zones if Jammu and Ladakh scheduled in October-November this year and those in summer zones of Jammu to be held in February-March 2021.

The examination of backlog candidates under the old pattern of question papers “will be held for only one year

in two subsequent examinations”, the board said.

It said it has made available the model question papers of the new pattern on its website www.jkbose.ac.in.

Secretary JKBOSE, Riyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the move was part of the board’s initiative of the change in the question papers of secondary classes adding it had nothing to with the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Riyaz informed that the pattern of class 10 annual examination will be changed in future.

