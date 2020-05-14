One more Covid-19 victim in Jammu takes death tally to 11

J&K records 37 fresh cases

Srinagar: An elderly man from Jammu died of Coronavirus on Wednesday taking the total Covid-19 victims in Jammu and Kashmir to 11.

According to officials, an elderly person from Jammu who died on Tuesday tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday taking the Covid-19 death tally in Jammu and Kashmir to 11.

The man hailed from Preet Nagar Digiana in Jammu and was tested positive for Coronavirus posthumously after doctors at GMC Jammu decided to take his samples for Covid-19.

Medical Superintendent GMC Jammu, Dr Dara Singh told Kashmir Reader that the deceased was bedridden for many months and died of “natural causes” at home but his samples were taken after doctors suspected him of having contacted Covid-19.

“After the suspicion, we kept his body in the mortuary and took the samples which turned to be positive for Covid-19 today,” he said. “The body has been handed over to the family after following necessary guidelines.”

Dr Singh said the man might have contracted the virus from his son who returned from New Delhi recently.

With this fatality, 11 persons have died due to the disease so far in Jammu and Kashmir—9 of them in Kashmir and two in Jammu division.

In the meantime, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 37 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in the region to 971.

According to officials, among the new Coronavirus patients 29 are from Kashmir while eight Covid-19 cases were reported from Jammu division on Wednesday.

They said six of the new Covid-19 patients have travel history as they returned to their native places recently.

As per officials, 13 among the new cases were tested positive for Covid-19 at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura, 21 cases were detected at the Chest Diseases Hospital while three persons were reported positive in GMC Jammu hospital.

They said 20 of the fresh cases are from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district including eight from District Police Lines, Anantnag.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 13 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 1726 samples analysed today.

“Of 13 new cases detected today at SKIMS five are from Jammu and eight from Kashmir,” he said.

Nodal Officer at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan said 21 samples were detected positive for the virus since Tuesday evening out of 1163 samples tested.

“Eight patients belong to District Police Lines Anantnag, six from Seer Hamdan, and one each from Botingo, Fresal, Nai Basti and Khiritaj,” he said.

Dr Khan said he was not sure whether all the samples received from DPL Anantnag belong to police personnel or not.

“We are not sure about the details of the patients,” he said.

