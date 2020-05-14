Govt faces ire from High Court over post-lockdown plan

Orders for fresh report next hearing

Srinagar: The J&K High Court expressed deep concern and dissatisfaction over the action of authorities on the issue of educating and disseminating information to public post removal of lockdown restrictions.

The court rejected the report filed by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical department on May 8 by remarking that the report does not deal with the issue on which the authorities were required to apply their mind.

The court noted that the report only details the steps already taken. “It appears that the issue of what would be the desirable public response post removal of the lockdown has not been examined,” the court said.

It was recorded that the court is deeply concerned about the manner in which the public could be required to conduct itself after reduction of the restrictions post-lockdown and it is absolutely imperative that the public is educated about the same as well in advance.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal mentioned that Institutions and establishments including, commercial and industrial establishments, need to know as to the manner they would be permitted to work after the reduction/removal of the lockdown restrictions.

“It would appear that the authorities have not even begun to apply their minds to these issues,” the Division Bench said.

The court said that it had directed the Director Information to place before us the strategy with regard to dissemination of the information on this issue.

“No report is forthcoming from the Director Information,” the court said and directed Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Director Information and the Member Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority to have a meeting within one week from today and formalize an action plan.

“The report shall be positively be placed before us before the next date of hearing,” the bench directed.

