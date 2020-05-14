Arrangements finalised for expanding grocery stores in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: District Administration, Srinagar finalised measures to augment the existing network of delivery of groceries, food items and vegetables with special emphasis and focus on mandatory home-delivery, hygiene and precautions required in view of COVID containment SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that 25 Administrative Zones were notified earlier, comprised of inter-departmental representatives, to address local issues related to essential services, supplies, commodities and local needs, with active involvement of local representatives.

A total of 39 major stores were notified, to begin with, for supply and delivery of groceries. Another, 40 stores were later notified at zonal level taking the number to 79.

Meanwhile, in coordination with local business representatives and resident associations the zonal committees have been authorised for operationalisation of such 2-3 stores in every zone either on rotational basis with fixing business days. In case of red zones strict precautions are to be put in place.

In order to replenish the stocks 64 wholesalers were permitted / facilitated for distribution of stocks across the city. Movement passes and vehicles were allowed for replenishment of stocks. Mobility days have been fixed on rotation in order to minimise footprint in markets.

A nodal agency with officials and non-officials drawn from different departments and stakeholder organisations has been established at Parimpora Mandi to facilitate vegetables and fruit across districts. Measures have been put in place for social distancing and hygiene. In order to avoid any chance, 229 persons dealing with stocks in vegetable mandi were tested and all tested negative.

Further, 80 load carriers have been deployed for supply of vegetables with special focus on red zones. The general supply of fruits and vegetables has also been regulated in view of the precautions required.

In order to keep a strict check on quality and pricing inter-sectoral teams and squads comprised of officials from Police, FCS&CA, Legal Metrology and Magistrates have been deputed for inspections and legal action. A number of cases have been initiated against defaulters and in many cases shops sealed.

District Magistrate, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary reviewed the preparedness for further expanding the network of distribution of essential in city and emphasised active coordination with local public representatives and business community for smooth management with special focus and attention towards practices of social distancing, hygiene and quality of products. Addl DC Sajjad Qadri has presented a detailed plan of action for the purpose.

