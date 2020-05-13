Women’s ODI and men’s U-19 World Cup qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday postponed the qualifying events for the 2021 Women’s World Cup and the 2022 men’s Under-19 showpiece in July owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The women’s event, from July 3-19 in Sri Lanka, was to feature 10 teams — the hosts, Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, United States, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Three out of these could have qualified for the World Cup in New Zealand next year.

“…after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone the qualifier to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 and the start of the qualification pathway to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022,” an ICC press release stated.

The start of the journey to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 was scheduled to begin with the European Regional Qualifier in Denmark between July 24 and 30.

The ICC will consult participating members to figure when these events can be staged.

–PTI

