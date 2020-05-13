Mobile internet snapped in Budgam

Budgam: Authorities on Wednesday suspended mobile internet in Budgam shortly after a civilian was killed by government forces on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Peer Mehrajuddin of Makhama Beerwah was shot dead at Kawoosa Khalisa village the CRPF men after jumping checkpoints.

A CRPF spokesperson told a local news gathering agency that Peer “jumped at two checkpoints”.

As soon as news about Peer’s killing spread, authorities snapped mobile internet in the district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print