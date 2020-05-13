Everyone has a role to stop spread of Covid-19: DC Anantnag

ANANTNAG: Deputy Commissioner, Bashir Ahmad Dar on Wednesday inspected several quarantine centres to interact with the persons placed there and took stock of the basic facilities arranged for the quarantined persons.

While interacting with the Bangladesh returned medical students, Dar sought their cooperation in smooth operation of the quarantine centre.

He said every person has to contribute in whatever way he can in order to contain the contagion.

He assured stepping up facilities in all the centres with primary focus on sanitation and catering arrangements in coming days.

The DC sought round the clock attention of concerned officers for better facilities for the quarantined persons and stopping progression of the pandemic.

Dar said that District Administration has augmented administrative quarantine facilities to nearly 1000 in view of the steady rise in the number of COVID-19 positive patients.

He said that administration is geared up to tide over any challenge thrown by the pandemic while exhorting people to extend handholding support by way of observing complete lockdown and restricting unnecessary movement.

