Ensure veterinary services, HC directs municipal corporations

Court

Srinagar: The J&K High Court has directed the municipal corporations of Jammu and Srinagar to place a detailed action taken report regarding stray cattle and maintenance of veterinary services for animals.

The court passed the direction after noting that veterinary services for animals need to be ensured during the current lockdown.

The court recorded that the respondents shall examine the need for ensuring availability of veterinary services during the lockdown and notifying the period of the availability of such facilities.

“If deemed appropriate, orders need to be passed about permitting private veterinary clinics from continuing to operate during the lockdown period,” the court mentioned.

“Let the reply and action taken report be filed before us before the next date of hearing,” the court directed.

Meanwhile, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the court called for a comprehensive action taken report from Commissioners of Srinagar and Jammu municipal corporations with regard to combating vector-borne diseases.

The court had earlier noted that the day temperatures were rising and there may be insufficiency of water supply in various districts of J&K.

It was pointed out to the court that the summer months will be followed by rains when there will be increased proliferation of mosquitoes.

“Resultantly, vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya are experienced in towns all over India. The experience in J&K is no different,” the court had observed.

The court had said, “It is essential that the Municipal Corporations draw up an action plan to combat vector-borne diseases also in anticipation of the problems which could arise in the near future.”

The court had remarked that it is common knowledge that garbage and insanitary conditions encourage growth of mosquitoes and authorities must address the garbage disposal issues as well.

The court will hear the matter again on May 20.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print