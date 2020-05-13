CAPFs canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 13 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that all canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF and the BSF will sell only indigenous products from June 1 to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the decision has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for opting local products and being self-reliant

Shah also appealed to the people of the country to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 1 June 2020. With this, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products,” he said

The CAPFs — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles — canteens together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually

Referring to Modi’s appeal on Tuesday, during his address to the nation, to make the country self-reliant and use products made in India, Shah said this will surely pave the way for India to lead the world in future

“If every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the country can become self-sufficient in five years,” he said.

