People arriving in trains to follow Covid protocol: Chief Secy

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Monday visited Railway Station Jammu and took stock of the mechanism put in place for the upcoming trains carrying stranded people of Jammu and Kashmir from other parts of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is imperative that all the stranded people arriving at the Railway Station go through the mandatory protocols and guidelines issued by the administration amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Subrahmanyam said that all arrangements have been made by the administration with regard to testing and providing quarantine facilities to the passengers reaching here.

Principal Secretary Planning and Information Department, Rohit Kansal, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Hirdesh Kumar and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma were present on the occasion.

Deliberating on the measures taken to ensure registration of all the passengers deboarding at Jammu railway station, it was informed that data entry operators have been deployed to record the necessary details of the passengers at the Railway platform. “All the officers deployed at different level were asked to work in close coordination so that the arrangements and logistics work smoothly,” an official spokesperson said.

The passengers would be asked to follow social distancing norms while deboarding from their trains and ensure strict compliance of all the guidelines and SOPs issued to check the spread of coronavirus during the whole process, it added.

The District Administration was asked to ensure that registration and allocation of buses to the passengers for their onward journey to their home districts is done in an expeditious and hassle free manner to avoid any inconvenience on the account.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer, ERA, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, SDM South Jammu, Srikant Balasaheb Suse, Principal, Medical College Jammu, Renu Sharma, Managing Director, SRTC, J S Tandon, Regional Officer, Jammu, Dhananter Singh, Divisional Traffic Manager, Railway, Chetan Taneja, besides SSP Jammu, Sridhar Patil, SSP Railways, Anita Pawar were also present during the visit.

