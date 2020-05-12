GNS founder Tanveer-ul-Ahad passes away

Srinagar: Global News Service (GNS) and daily Kashmir Glory founder Tanveer-ul-Ahad passed away on Monday night.

He breathed his last after a brief illness at SMHS Hospital. A young and promising journalist, Tanveer started his career working with news gathering agency PIB run by Helpline Group.

A resident of Kupwara district, he founded his own news gathering agency GNS and daily Kashmir Glory.

His colleagues at GNS said that Tanveer reported vomiting and diarrhoea on Saturday. He was shifted to Handwara hospital where from he was referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

He was put on life support and breathed his last on Monday night, his colleague said.

He is survived by his wife and three minor kids.

Post the death of the journalist, condolence messages started pouring in from journalists in the Valley.

Helpline Group management expressed heartfelt condolences on Tanveer’s demise. “We are deeply saddened at the passing away of Tanveer. Condolences to his family and associates,” they said.

