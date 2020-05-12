CRPF man kills self with service rifle in Srinagar

Srinagar: A CRPF soldier committed suicide on Tuesday morning by shooting himself with his service riffle, officials said.

This is the second incident since early morning today as earlier a sub-inspector of CRPF had shot himself dead at Mattan area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The deceased belonged to 96 battalion of CRPF. He had left behind a suicide note that read, “I am afraid, I may have Corona.”

In the fresh incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of CRPF posted with the 49th battalion in Srinagar, shot himself dead with his service riffle. CRPF spokesman in Srinagar Pankaj Singh confirmed to KNO that an ASI of CRPF had committed suicide in Srinagar. “The reason for the suicide is being looked into,” Singh said.

Special director general of CRPF Zulfikar Hassan said that two CRPF soldiers have committed suicide since morning in Kashmir. “We are trying to find out the reason as to why they took this extreme step,” he said.

