China launches two satellites to test space-based communications technology

Beijing: China on Tuesday successfully launched two satellites to test the space-based Internet of Things (IoT) communications technology.

The satellites, Xingyun-2 01 and 02, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

They have successfully entered their planned orbit, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

