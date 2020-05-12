55 fresh Covid-19 cases in J&K in highest single day spike

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded highest spike in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after 55 persons tested positive for the new virus in the region. It took the total number of cases to 934.

Among the new Coronavirus patients, 44 are from Kashmir and 11 Covid-19 cases were reported from Jammu division on Tuesday, officials said.

They said 36 of the new Covid-19 patients are the travellers who were detected Covid-19 positive today after returning to their native places recently.

The region has reported ten deaths so far, nine from Kashmir and one from Jammu.

As per officials, 47 among the new cases were tested positive for Covid-19 at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura while seven cases were detected at the Chest Diseases Hospital.

They said 28 of the fresh cases are from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district followed by Kupwara with 11 new cases, Jammu (7) Anantnag (5), Reasi (2), Shopian (1) and Kathua (1).

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 47 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 413 samples analysed today.

“Of 47 new cases detected today at SKIMS 35 are the travellers including 28 from Kulgam and seven from Jammu,” he said.

“Among the remaining twelve Covid-19 cases, ten are from Gonipora Handwara and one each from Bijbehara Anantnag and Pandashan Shopian,” he said.

Dr Jan said one of the new the patients was a three-year-old minor.

Nodal Officer at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan said seven samples were detected positive for the virus since Saturday evening out of 826 samples tested.

“Four patients belong to different Kokernag village of Anantnag, two from Reasi and one Kathua,” he said.

Dr Khan said the CD Hospital received 124 samples of Covid-19 suspects from GMC Kathua, District Hospital Reasi and Community Health Centre, Bani for testing which is included in 826 samples tests at the hospital’s microbiology lab.

