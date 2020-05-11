Not enough helplines, no help at all, say stranded Kashmiris

Srinagar: Kashmiris stranded in different parts of the country are complaining of poor response from helpline numbers set up by the J&K government for them.

Given the limited number of helpline numbers, many callers are unable to get through. Several stranded students said that the poor response from the authorities is distressing at time when they’re running short of money and have no clue about when they will be able to travel home.

A group of students in Gurgaon told Kashmir Reader that they tried calling all the nodal officers, but none of them attended their calls despite repeated attempts. “We even messaged them on WhatsApp, also to no avail. Our messages were seen but there was no reply at all,” they said.

They demanded that the authorities should set up more helpline numbers.

Not just students, Kashmiri employees working in different cities are also seeking help from the government to return home.

Farhan Mansoor, working with a travel company in Delhi, told Kashmir Reader, “We have no clue about our future. Many days have passed since the J&K authorities announced that they’ll evacuate stranded people, but I can tell you that we are a group of more than a hundred people here but no one has come to our rescue.”

He added, “We all have tried reaching nodal officers through different means like phone, WhatsApp and even email. But all of the efforts have been in vain. Some days ago we had received a reply to our email from the resident commissioner Delhi, but since then there has been nothing.”

Saima Noor, working with a company in Haryana, told Kashmir Reader that she has lost her job, and now running short of money. “The authorities are not answering our phone calls nor responding to messages. This scorching heat is killing us here, and we are helpless,” she said.

She added, “I am at the verge of getting thrown out of my accommodation here.”

A student, Waseem Ahmad, said, “One nodal officer attended my call for a minute last day but only said that we’ll be evacuated soon.”

Chief Nodal Officer in J&K, Shaleen Kabra, told Kashmir Reader that “We’re receiving a huge rush of calls every day. Our numbers can be busy and unreachable at times, but we’re putting in every effort to help stranded Kashmiris. We’re having a limited number of helpline numbers, and are attending hundreds of calls per day.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print