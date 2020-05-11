Javed Akhtar calls to end azaan on loudspeakers, says it causes discomfort to others

Mumbai, May 10 Azaan is an integral part of the faith, not the gadget, says veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, asking that the Islamic call to prayer on loudspeakers should be stopped as it causes “discomfort” to others.

In a tweet on Saturday, Akhtar wondered why the practice was ‘halaal’ (allowed) when it was, for nearly half a century in the country, considered ‘haraam’ or forbidden.

“In India for almost 50 years Azaan on the loud speak was Haraam. Then it became Halaal and so halaal that there is no end to it, but there should be an end to it. Azaan is fine but loud speaker does cause of discomfort for others. I hope that atleast this time they will do it themselves (sic),” Akhtar tweeted.

When a user asked his opinion on loudspeakers being used in temples, the 75-year-old writer said everyday use of speakers is a cause of concern.

“Whether it’s a temple or a mosque, if you’re using loudspeakers during a festival, it’s fine. But it shouldn’t be used everyday in either temples or mosques.

“For more than thousand years Azaan was given without the loud speaker. Azaan is the integral part of your faith, not this gadget,” he replied.

Earlier in March, Akhtar had supported the demand to shut mosques amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, saying even Kaaba and Medina have been closed due to the pandemic.

He had also appealed to the Muslim community to offer prayers from home in the holy month of Ramzan, which began on April 24.

“I request all the Muslim brothers that now that Ramzan is coming, please say your prayers but make sure that this doesn’t cause problems to anyone else. The prayers that you do in the mosque, you can do that at home. According to you, the house, the ground, this all has been made by Him. Then you can do your prayers anywhere,” he had said.

