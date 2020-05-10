Nurse, GMC employee among 11 new Covid cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir recorded 11 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in J&K to 847, officials said.

They said two among the positive patients are working with Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar including a staff nurse at the Super Specialty Hospital SSH) Shireen Bagh.

Apart from these people from the GMC, three are contacts of Covid-19 positive doctor who had contracted the infection at SSH from an admitted patient.

Dr Saleem Khan, nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar told Kashmir Reader that 367 samples had been tested at the virology lab of CD Hospital today.

“Of these, eight tested positive including five Srinagar residents, two from Shopian and one from Super Specialty Hospital,” he said.

Among the new cases from Srinagar, three are the contacts of Covid-19 positive doctor of Super Specialty Hospital, a traveller of Nehru Park area and an employee of GMC Srinagar, he said.

“Two cases from Shopian are the contacts of already Covid positive patient who is admitted in JLNM Hospital,” Dr Khan said.

“A staff nurse of SSH is also among the new cases detected positive today at CD Hospital,” he said adding that all the patients are stable.

So far 12 persons including five attendants, a doctor and three nurses have tested positive for the new virus at Super Speciality Hospital.

Dr Farooq A Jan, medical superintendent of SKIMS, said the Institute tested 685 samples of which three were found positive, one each from Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

Dr Jan said a 20-year-old from Gonipora Kupwara, 45-year-old Mazimpora Shopian and a 50-year-old female from Kanlbagh, had tested positive.

As per official figures, 90,541 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance till Saturday which included 20092 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 167 in Hospital Quarantine, 459 in a hospital isolation and 9244 under home surveillance. Besides, 60570 persons have completed their surveillance period.

