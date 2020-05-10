Bakery owner arrested in TN for “no Muslim staff” tagline

Chennai: A 32-year old man, running a bakery here has been arrested for alleged promotion of products using a tagline that said his firm does not employ Muslims, police said on Sunday.

The man, who is also selling his products online had allegedly said “made by Jains on orders, no Muslim staff” for promotion purposes in his WhatAppgroup.

A complaint was lodged against him saying the words depicted Muslims in a bad light and Mambalam police registered a case and arrested him, a release said adding a probe was on.

Recently, a man was arrested in Mumbai after he allegedly refused to collect groceries he had ordered online since the delivery person was a Muslim.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print