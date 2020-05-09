Two nurses among 13 test Covid-19 positive in J&K

Srinagar: Thirteen people were tested positive of the novel coronavirus on Saturday taking the total Covid-19 tally to 836 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that 12 patients were recorded positive in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

In Srinagar, Shopian and Kupwara, two cases each were detected today. Ganderbal reported four cases, and Kulgam and Pulwama one each. In Jammu, one positive case was detected in Kathua.

The patients include two nurses who tested positive for the disease.

Among the fresh cases detected on Saturday, three are from Super Speciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh here including two staff nurses and an attendant of a patient from Shopian, said Dr Salim Khan, COVID-19 nodal officer at Government Medical College, Srinagar told PTI.

According to the officials, there are 459 active cases in the Jammu and Kashmir, 446 in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu — and 368 patients have recovered.

A total of nine COVID-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir.

