Riyaz Naikoo killing aftermath No let-up in restrictions, mobile phone, internet blackout continues in Valley

Police officer sustains injury in head in Budgam

Srinagar: Amid curfew-like restrictions in Kashmir on Friday, clashes erupted in Budgam to protest killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo resulting in injury to a police officer.

Government forces were deployed on roads and barricades erected at many places to prevent protests. Both mobile phones and internet services continue to remain suspended for third consecutive day causing huge distress to people amid Covid-19 pandemic.

In the afternoon, youth pelted government forces with stones in Nasrullahpora in Budgam. Deputy Superintendent of Police Fayaz Hussain sustained head injury during stone pelting by protesters, officials said.

Police used batons and tear smoke shells to chase away the protesters, the officials said, adding there were no reports of any injuries among the protesters.

Early morning, scores of police and CRPF soldiers were deployed on roads to prevent public movement.

Concertina wires and heavy deployment of security force personnel dotted the roads around densely populated areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley to ensure that only people with movement passes were out of their homes, officials said.

Officials said while the government is strictly enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown, the additional restrictions were imposed on Friday to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora on Wednesday.

Restrictions were also imposed in most parts of the valley including Srinagar city soon after the news about Naikoo’s killing spread.

A civilian was killed and 15 others were injured in clashes with security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, hours after Naikoo and his associate were killed on Wednesday.

—PTI

