No congregational prayers for seventh straight Friday

Srinagar: No congregational prayers were held for seventh consecutive Friday anywhere in Kashmir in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The government has banned congregational prayers in mosques across the Valley for last one month amid surge in positive patients.

Jammu and Kashmir has so far recorded over 800 positive cases of Coronavirus, in addition to nine deaths.

Meanwhile, restrictions were tightened across Kashmir to prevent protests in the wake of killing of top Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo on Wednesday. Both mobile phones and internet services remained suspended in Kashmir except since May 6.

