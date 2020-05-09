J&K records above 800 Covid cases as 30 more test positive in Kashmir

Srinagar: Thirty people were tested positive on Friday in Kashmir taking the overall Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir to 823.

According to officials, all the fresh cases were detected in the 10 districts of the Valley. Of them, 450 are active cases and 364 have recovered. The region was witnessed nine deaths so far, including eight in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

On Friday, Budgam reported 15 positive cases taking the today number of cases in district to 46 so far. Currently, the district has 33 active cases and 13 recovered.

In Kulgam, eight persons were recorded positive taking the total Covid-19 cases to 20. Three people were detected positive in Srinagar and one each in Anantnag and Baramulla.

According to daily bulletin, of 42427 test results available, 41604 samples have tested as negative till May 8.

It said that 88067 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance including 18477 persons in home quarantine. Besides, 186 are in Hospital Quarantine, 450 in hospital isolation and 8724 under home surveillance. Besides, 60221 persons have completed their surveillance period.

An advisory issued by the government has urged upon the people not to discriminate or stigmatize any patient in the name of COVID-19. “Do not stigmatise COVID-19 survivors as stigma affects the emotional and mental health of those stigmatized. Those recovered from COVID-19 do not pose any risk to the community as they have successfully been treated and discharged from the hospital. Support and welcome them back home,” it said.

As a measure for social distancing in public places & workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory, it added.

According to the advisory, people were not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water,” it said.

