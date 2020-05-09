Intensify inspections to curb power thefts: Advisor to officials

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday convened a meeting to review the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and implementation of various schemes, besides preparedness with regard to supply of power during summer season.

During the meeting a threadbare discussion was held on the measures undertaken to ensure adequate power supply during summers across J&K.

The Advisor was briefed about the present status of the power supply and steps being taken to improve and augment the power scenario to ensure adequate power supply to the consumers especially during summers.

Khan while discussing the distribution infrastructure said that sufficient funds have been made available for creating better distribution infrastructure and directed concerned for speeding up the execution of various works and maintained that officers should remove the bottlenecks, if any, so that these are completed within the stipulated time frame.

The Advisor directed the officers of both the divisions to establish control rooms at district and divisional level and circulate the telephone numbers of the control rooms through print and electronic media to the consumers so that consumers are made aware in advance about any unscheduled power cuts. He also directed intensifying inspections in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir to curb the menace of power theft and illegal connections.

He asked the concerned engineers to submit daily pictures of inspections conducted by the department. He advised the department to involve PRIs to get feedback from ground level.

He advised the department to furnish timely Utilization Certificates to Government of India for release of next tranche of funds for development of power infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir

While reviewing the progress on Soubhagya scheme, Khan stressed on achieving tangible results so that improved power supply is provided to the consumers and over all capacity is enhanced.

The Advisor was informed that all the wings of the Department are working in tandem and issues of last year with regard to power supply have been addressed to a large extent and capacity of power supply has been enhanced.

During the meeting, MD JPDCL, Yasha Mudgal and MD KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad gave detailed presentations regarding the short and long term measures undertaken for overall augmentation and up-gradation of power sector in their respective divisions. They assured the Advisor that adequate measures have been taken to ensure better power supply during summers so that consumers do not face any difficulty for want of essential supply.

The meeting was attended by Secretary PDD, M Raju, MD JPDCL, Yasha Mudgal, Chief Engineers of the department of Jammu division through video conferencing, while, MD KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad, Chief Engineers of Kashmir attended the meeting at civil Secretariat Srinagar.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print