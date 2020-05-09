The Food Safety Wing of Food and Drugs Administration Department, in
compliance with the instructions issued by the Commissioner, FDA, J&K, carried out
surprise check of food business establishments across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This
exercise was carried out to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food to the end user.
The special drive was necessitated amidst growing concern that some unscrupulous traders
can take advantage of lockdown enforced by Government due to pandemic COVID -19.
The Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, J&K, Mr. Shakeel-Ur-
Rehman, had on 23.04.2020, issued circular instructions to the enforcement staff to
conduct inspections of all Food Business Operators (FBOs) in the supply chain to ensure
strict compliance of the guidelines on Food Safety and Hygiene practices for FBOs during
COVID-19, issued by Apex Authority i.e. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India
(FSSAI). The Commissioner also issued directions that due attention is required to be
given to food product of mass consumption preferably spices, edible oil, cereals and
cereals products, bakery products, milk and milk products and also other certain food
products and furnish weekly reports in this regard.
During the special drive commencing from 1 st of May 2020, the enforcement staff
carried out 996 inspections, lifted 62 samples of different food items viz. Mustard Oil, Til
Oil, Spices, Atta, Milk, Dates etc. and destroyed food item which includes vegetables,
fruits, milk etc amounting to Rs. 25000/-. Moreover, 04 challans under various provision
of the Act have been recommended against the erring FBOs which shall be filed in due
course of time. Besides, the derive resulted in seizure of 560 Kg Ghee and 91 Kg of spices
after lifting statutory samples which have been sent to the Food Testing Laboratory for
ascertaining the quality of the said food item. Meanwhile during the month of April, 2020,
the Food Testing Laboratory carried out analysis of 147 samples, out of which 46 have
been declared sub standard/misbranded. The prosecution against the concerned FBO shall
be launched as per the procedure laid down under the FSS Act, 2006.
The Commissioner, FDA, J&K, has also issued instructions to reach out to the
end users to generate awareness among masses about the importance of safe food as also
hygiene and sanitation through various modes including Mobile Food Testing Vans. He
also emphasized that spread of COVID-19 can be prevented by adopting strict physical
distancing, hygiene protocol and cleaning and sanitation practices at the level of FBO and
community kitchen/langars.
While reviewing the weekly reports, the Commissioner, FDA, J&K, advised his
enforcement staff to identify such food products which are being stocked/offered for sale
after best before as per label claim and take necessary cognizance in accordance with the
provisions laid down under the Act.