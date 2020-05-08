Nambalbal Pampore among areas in Pulwama declared Red Zones

Pulwama: After three new positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Pulwama, authorities declared Larkipora village in Awantipora , Naibugh village in Tral and 300 meter radius of Nambalbal Pampore as Red Zones.

Villages including Padgampora ,Ghat Tokuna, Beighpora, Malangpora, Dangerpora and Goripora, Ameerabad, Sherabad, Dadsara and Nowdal, Kadalbal, Drangbal, Tulbagh, Neibugh, Bagandar and Frestabal have been declared as buffer Zones in Awantipora ,Tral and Pampore respectively, an official spokesperson said.

Invoking prohibitory orders under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Section 144 of the CrPC and Disaster Management Act, 2005, the district administration said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared as Red zone and the people shall stay indoors to ensure complete lockdown. The officials warned of stern action against violators as per provision of relevant law.

The order was issued after three more persons from the district were tested positive of COVID-19 on a day ago taking the total no positive cases to nine in the district.

Among the three positive cases, one is a resident of Pampore who is admitted in Srinagar hospital from last one month undergoing a treatment for a fracture.

Contact tracing of family members and relatives who have visited the person has been initiated, officials said.

Another elderly male from Larkipora, Padgampora who has been intermittently visiting Srinagar hospital for liver treatment has tested positive for COVID-19. “Aggressive contact tracing of all the contacts has been initiated,” they added.

Meanwhile, a 60 year old lady from Naibugh, Nowdal Tral who was operated and later on discharged from a Srinagar hospital 10 days ago has reported positive for Coronavirus.

The family members of the positive case are already in Quarantine and further contacts are being traced, officials said.

The District Magistrate Pulwama said that it becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures including declaring village as Red zone and surrounding villages as a buffer zone to break transmission of the disease in the area.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure supply of essential commodities as per laid down protocols in the villages falling in Red Zones and Buffer Zones.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print