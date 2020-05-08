Doctor in Srinagar hospital among 18 test positive in J&K

Srinagar: A doctor was among eighteen people who tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir taking the total Covid-19 cases to 793.

Officials said that fifteen fresh cases were confirmed in Kashmir and three in Jammu.

The casualty medical officer at Super Speciality Hospital Shireen Bagh in Srinagar was tested positive, an official said.

Nodal officer for Coronavirus at Government Medical College Srinagar Mohammad Salim Khan confirmed it.

Apart from the doctor, he wrote on social media that six patients admitted in Bone and Joint Surgery Hospital in Srinagar were among the positive cases today. The patients hailed from five districts.

An official bulletin said that Bandipora, Srinagar recorded two each positive cases, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Budgam one each case and Pulwama with three fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu recorded 2 cases and Udhampur one today.

It said that out of 37706 test results available, 36913 samples tested as negative till May 7.

Furthermore, till date 84900 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 16387 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 186 in Hospital Quarantine, 449 in hospital isolation and 8121 under home surveillance. Besides, 59748 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Agovernment spokesperson, meanwhile, urged upon the public to maintain Social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from those who are infected to those who are not infected.

“The more space between you and others, the harder it is for virus to spread. Many people with COVID-19 don’t develop/show any symptoms and don’t feel unwell, that is why it is important to practice social distancing at all times to avoid contact with someone who is infected but not showing any symptoms. For practicing social distancing, we should avoid having guests/neighbours visit our homes to reduce the risk of infection transmission,” it added.

