Covid-19: 30 test positive in Kashmir

Srinagar: Thirty persons on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kashmir, taking the tally of Covid-19 in J&K to 823.

Official sources told GNS that 23 of the fresh cases were confirmed at Covid-19 laboratory at CD hospital and included 14 from Budgam, 5 from Kulgam, 3 from a Srinagar hospital and one from Duroo Anantnag.

The remaining seven cases were confirmed at viral diagnostic lab at SKIMS and include three from Ganderbal, two from Anantnag and one each from Baramulla and Chadoora Budgam. With these cases, the tally of covid-19 patients has risen to 823.

