Srinagar man becomes ninth Covid-19 victim

Srinagar: A 32-year-old man from Srinagar died of Covid-19 at SMHS hospital on Thursday taking the total death tally due to the virus to nine across Jammu and Kashmir.

The youngest victim of Covid-19 hailed from Alamgiri Bazar in Srinagar.

“Srinagar records another COVID-19 death. This time aggressive course in 34 year old person from Alamgari Bazar,” said Nodal officer Government Medical College Srinagar Dr Mohammad Salim Khan on social media.

Nine persons died due to the disease so far, eight of them in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

Medical superintendent Dr. Nazir Choudhary told GNS that the man was admitted to hospital on May 5 with pneumonia.

“He died late last night and samples came out to be positive at around 9 pm on Wednesday,” he said.

The body, according to Dr Nazir, was handed to the family for performing last rites as per COVID-19 protocol.

Official sources said that the man had no travel history to any place outside Jammu and Kashmir.

But he was tending to his father who was admitted to Cancer ward of Super Speciality Hospital Shireen Bagh. Last week, the hospital saw a 55-year-old woman from Anantnag district along with 19 year-old from Surankote Poonch test positive of the novel coronavirus.

