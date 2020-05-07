Naikoo among 64 militants killed this year so far, says IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that 64 militants were killed and 25 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in last more than four months this year.

Talking to reporters, he said that 64 militants were killed in 27 operations.

This includes the Hizbul Mujahideen operational chief Riyaz Naikoo killed a day ago in his native village of Beighpora in Pulwama. Police were searching for Naikoo for the past 6 months, Kumar told media persons.

Following Naikoo’s killing alongside an aide, Kumar said, that there were law and order problems at the gunfight site.

“Few people have been injured some of them have bullet injuries,” he said.

According to him, restrictions on movement and mobile phones and internet were necessary to maintain law and order. “It will be reviewed as the situation improves,” he added. Sent from my iPhone

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print