Medical staff allowed to travel to Gurez on May 11

Bandipora: Authorities have ordered medical staff stranded in Bandipora to travel towards remote Gurez valley and report to their duties on May 11.

Gurez remains cut off from Kashmir for months together as snow blocks Bandipora-Gurez road, the only surface link connecting the mountainous region with rest of the Valley.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza in an order said movement of all doctors, paramedical staff posted in Gurez and presently stranded at Bandipora will be allowed to travel from Bandipora to Gurez on May 11. The move is aimed at providing hassle-free healthcare facilities to people in Gurez Valley, he said.

Mirza directed the stranded medical staff to resume their duties on the said date without any fail. “Identity cars of the travelling medical staff shall be treated as movement passes from Bandipora to Gurez on May 11 only”.

Though the snow on Bandipora-Gurez road has been cleared and officially thrown open but the movement on the road has been stopped as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

