Class work in educational institutions to be suspended till May 30

JAMMU: Pursuant to directions of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, the Higher Education department has ordered that class work of all educational institutions will remain closed till May 30.

The government order issued here today in this regard reads that ‘However, in the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that offices of Vice Chancellors including Head of Departments and Principals of Government Degree Colleges of Higher Education Department and Principals of Polytechnic Colleges and ITI’s of Technical Education Department across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall start functioning from May 6 (Wednesday) with minimum 30% staff strength on rotation basis.

Besides, Principals of respective Institutions shall draw duty roster of teaching staff to start pending work of evaluation/assessment, virtual class-work, lab work, curriculum development, scholarships and other activities assigned by the Principal of their institutions.

Similarly, duty roster of non-teaching staff on rotation basis shall also be drawn to start routine official work as assigned by the controlling officer of the institution. Research Scholars are also permitted to start their activities in the lab while strictly observing the COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, all staff detailed for duties shall observe/follow COVID-19 protocol and safety precautions issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI from time to time particularly regular hand wash/sanitization and maintaining proper hygiene, mandatory wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc.

Pertinently, Advisor to LG, K K Sharma, had also held a detailed review meeting with the Principal Secretary Education and Secretary Higher Education regarding the status of preparation of online content and various centrally sponsored schemes. It was suggested in the meeting that the administrative staff of all education institutions and polytechnics should be asked to resume their duties for successful implementation of CSSs and preparation of online content keeping in view the protocols set in place for COVID-19.

