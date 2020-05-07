32 test positive in Kashmir, Covid tally reaches 775

Srinagar: Thirty-four persons tested positive on Wednesday in Kashmir taking the total cases of novel coronavirus to 775 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that among 34 cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 32 are from Kashmir division and two from Jammu.

According to the daily Media Bulletin, of 775 positive cases, 445 are active cases and, 322 have recovered so far.

It said that out of 34277 test results available, 33502 samples have tested as negative till May 06, 2020.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 132 positive cases with 69 Active Positive, 62 recovered, 01 death; Srinagar has 124 (including 11 reported today) positive cases with 46 Active Positive, 76 recovered (including 01 recovery today), 02 deaths; Anantnag district reported 11 new cases which led to 121 positive cases with 119 Active Positive, 01 recovered, 01 death; Baramulla has 104 positive cases with 59 Active Positive, 42 recovered, 03 deaths; with 5 fresh cases today, Shopian has 94 positive cases with 69 Active Positive, 25 recovered; Kupwara has 69 positive cases with 3 cases reported today, 38 Active Positive, 31 recovered (including 01 recovery today); Budgam has 30 positive cases with 18 Active Positive and 12 recovered cases; Ganderbal has 15 positive cases including 1 case reported today with 01 Active case and 14 recoveries; Kulgam has 12 positive cases (including 01 reported today) with 09 Active Positive and 03 recoveries; Pulwama reported 09 positive cases with 06 active positive, 03 recovered.

Similarly, Jammu has 29 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 03 active positive cases and 26 recoveries; Udhampur has 21 positive cases with 01 active positive case, 19 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 07 positive cases with 03 Active Positive and 04 recoveries; Rajouri has 04 positive cases, 01 active positive and 03 have recovered; Kathua has 01 positive case who is active positive; Kishtwar had only 01 positive case who has recovered while Ramban and Reasi districts both have 01 positive case each who are active positive.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

According to bulletin, the people have been informed that Hand Hygiene is one of the effective actions they can take to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections, including COVID-19.

