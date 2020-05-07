22 more people from BSF 138th battalion test positive

Agartala, May 4 (PTI) Twenty-two people linked to a Border Security Force battalion in Dhalai district tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in Tripura to 64, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

The total active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 62 in the state after 22 people from the 138th battalion at Ambassa tested positive.

“Alert! 22 persons from 138-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 POSITIVE today including 18 male, 1 female, 3 children,” Deb tweeted on Wednesday night.

“Total #COVID19 POSITIVE cases in Tripura stands at 64 (2 already discharged, so active cases: 62) Dont Panic, Govt is working vigilantly,” Deb said.

Two BSF jawans of 138 battalion headquarters at Ambassa in Dhalai district had tested positive on May 2. The very next day, 12 more BSF personnel tested positive.

On May 4, 13 more tested positive and on May 5, another 13 BSF jawans tested positive for COVID-19.

All the COVID-19 positive persons are either BSF personnel or their family members.

Earlier in the day, the Tripura government asked the BSF Inspector General (Tripura) Solomon Minz to conduct an inquiry on the spurt of COVID-19 cases among jawans of the 138 battalion of the paramilitary force posted in Dhalai district and submit a report within seven days.

Law Minister Ratan Nath said the Principal Secretary (Home) Barun Kumar Sahu had written a Minz, asking him to inquire into the origin of the COVID-19 cases and submit a report within seven days.

The state government has declared Dhalai district as red zone and marked three locations — the battalion headquarters, a base camp at Gandacherra and a border outpost with Bangladesh at Kareena as containment zones.

