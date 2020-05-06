PSA detention of Mehbooba, Sagar, Madani extended

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday extended the detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) of former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and senior National Conference (NC) leader Ali Mohammad Sagar and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sartaj Madani.

Sources told news agency KNO that the J&K Home Department this evening extended the PSA detention of Mufti, Sagar and Madani by three months.

Mehbooba is under detention ?since August 5? when the BJP-led central government abrogated J&K’s special position and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Sagar and Madani were detained under PSA on February 6 this year after completing six months under detention at SKICC and MLA Hostel, which were turned into sub-jails on August 5 last year.

