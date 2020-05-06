Militant killed in ongoing Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with government forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sharshali village of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards government forces’ positions.

In the retaliatory firing, one militant was killed, the officials said, adding the operation was going on when the last reports were received. PTI

