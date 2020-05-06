KPC congratulates journalists

Srinagar: Kashmir Press Club on Tuesday congratulated Associated Press photojournalists Dar Yasin, Channi Anand and Mukhtar Khan for winning the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2020.

The trio won the award in feature photography category for covering last year’s clampdown by the government of India in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.

The KPC in a statement congratulated the trio for winning the prestigious award saying it was the first ever Pulitzer Kashmiri journalists have won.

The statement said it was an incredible honour for not only for them but for Kashmir Press Club as well as Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan happen to be its members.

This Pulitzer to the three photojournalists from J&K, the club said, was an incredible honour and also a proud and big moment for all the media fraternity in J&K as the journalists in the region have always worked in toughest circumstances, risked their lives and always tried to deliver in a rationale and objective manner.

It said the award is recognition of the hard work and professionalism of these photo journalists while wishing more power to their cameras.

The Club said that a Pulitzer award to the two Kashmiri journalists is a reiteration that the independent journalism and free press are more important than ever in these times, when journalists in Kashmir have been working under the toughest conditions.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print