Hotspot Hirpora still reporting most of new cases in Shopian

Shopian: There is no let-up in decline of Covid-19 cases in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, where the tally has reached 89, most of the cases coming from just two villages: Hirpora (58) and Bemnipora (11).

According to official data, 19 patients have recovered in the district, reducing the number of active cases to 70.

On Tuesday, seven more cases from the district were reported, among whom six were from Hirpora and one from a new location, Manzimpora, where there was no case earlier.

An official deputed for Covid-19 duty told Kashmir Reader that 2,024 samples for testing were taken on Tuesday in the district, including 33 samples for re-testing. “Apart from these, 134 test reports are awaited. Door-to-door screening of about 1100 households has been done in the red zones,” the official said.

He said that 4,110 persons are under observation in the district and 466 are under home surveillance, while none are under home quarantine. “Three persons are in hospital quarantine and 81 under administrative quarantine,” he added.

Doctors and paramedic staff at PHC Wachi told Kashmir Reader that since the hospital was designated as a quarantine centre, despite government orders to provide food supplies to the hospital, no such supply has arrived. “We spent Rs 50,000 from our own pockets to provide food to the quarantined people. Despite some demonstrations being held, the food and civil supplies department has not listened to us,” said Dr Javid, who is posted at the hospital.

He said that medicines and other important equipment was given to the hospital a couple of days ago.

Dr Ramesh, the chief medical officer for Shopian district, told Kashmir Reader that a total of 89 cases have been reported in the district, of whom 19 have recovered. “Hirpora has 58 cases and Bemnipora 11,” he informed.

