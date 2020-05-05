Rangreth Industrial Estate shut after cold storage employee tests positive for Coronavirus

Srinagar: The Industrial Estate in Rangreth area of Srinagar has been shut after an employee of cold storage tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

They said the divisional administration was informed and the necessary protocol is being followed.

A resident of Budgam, the employee is working at a cold storage unit which belongs to a food processing unit inside the Industrial Estate. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday at SKIMS Soura.

Soon after the confirmation, the authorities decided to shut the industrial estate till they sanitise the area and screen all the workers.

“Our teams have already started screening people in and around the industrial area. Those who came in contact with the person have been sent to quarantine,” said Dr Tasadduq, who is an epidemiologist.

Disinfection and sanitisation of the processing unit was on and his contacts are being traced for screening, he said.

Meanwhile, the Rangreth area has been declared as Red Zone and entry of people has been restricted.

