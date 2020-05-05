Murmu directs for ramping up testing in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu on Monday convened a high level meeting to review COVID-19 preparedness in Kashmir.

The meeting discussed various measures that are being taken to control the spread of COVID-19 across Kashmir division.

In a power point presentation Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo informed that there are 108 ventilators, 18183 PPE kits, 81089 N-95 masks, 706601 triple layer masks, 11456 VTM, 12923 sanitizers and 354 infra red thermometers available in Kashmir division.

It was also informed that there are 11 dedicated hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients in Kashmir with a total strength of 8736 beds in Kashmir. The district wise details of red zones, buffer zones, isolation beds, COVID wellness centres was also given in the meeting.

It was divulged that so far 75838 number of travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance in overall J&K and surveillance of 57386 people has been completed so far.

The meeting was also informed that rate of increase of COVID-19 patients has been stabilized, which earlier was fluctuating, and added that 1912 tests are being done per million population with four labs being made operational. Besides two CB NAAT labs have been made functional and RTPCR machines have also been pressed into service to enhance COVID-19 testing

Murmu directed to ramp up the testing and priority be given to pregnant women, elderly and all those returning from outside. He also directed that the household survey undertaken be completed fully.

LG stressed on 100 percent coverage of Aarogya setu app, 100 percent physical inspection of all COVID care centres and other facilities in order to ensure that all the facilities are fully available in each centre.

He gave directions that immediate steps be taken for isolation of Covid patients and ensure strict separation of covid and non-covid patients including separate entry and exit points in the hospitals.

Lieutenant Governor directed setting up of kiosk like facilities for testing labour class as has been done in some of the districts across the valley.

Lieutenant Governor also asked Director SKIMS to start online training sessions with doctors and medical staff and apprise them of the protocol to be followed while treating COVID-19 patients.

The meeting was attended by Advisors R R Bhatnagar, Baseer A Khan, Chief Secretary B V R Subramanyam, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Dept. Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Planning and Information Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir K B Pole, Director SKIMS G R Ahangar, Principal GMC Sgr, Dr Samia Rashid, Director Health Sameer Mattoo, OSD H&ME Owais Ahmad besides Deputy Commissioners and SPs of various districts.

