J&K govt appoints retired IAS officer B R Sharma as Chairman Public Service Commission

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday appointmented retired IAS officer, B R Sharma as Chairman of the J&K Public Service Commission.

As per an order issued by Secretary General Administration Department, Farooq Ahmad Lone, Sharma shall hold the position till he attains the age of 62 years.

He was appointed by Lieutenant Governor of J&K, G C Murmu.

