Darbar Move offices re-open in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: With the opening of the offices at Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu arrived at the Civil Secretariat where he was greeted by the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

Lieutenant Governor inspected the ceremonial Guard of Honour by a contingent of Police.

He also interacted with the officers and sought their suggestions for further improving the public delivery mechanism, besides advising them to continue working with dedication for welfare of the public. He reiterated the government’s resolve of working tirelessly towards ensuring responsive and accountable government and good governance at all levels.

On the occasion Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor Kewal Kumar Sharma, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan, were also present. Among the senior officers Asgar Hassan Samoon Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department; Rohit Kansal Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department & Information Department; Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police, Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Sarmad Hafeez Secretary to Government, Youth Services & Sports Department; Zubair Ahmad , Secretary Tourism Department received the Lieutenant Governor. A large number of officers and employees of the various departments were also present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print