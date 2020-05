Handwara: Militants on Monday attacked the CRPF troops near Wangam Stop in Qaziabad area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

KNO reported that militant attacked on CRPF party and fled from the spot. No loss of life or injury was reported at the spot, source said.

tHEY said that soon after the attack more reinforcement rushed to the spot who laid siege in the area.

