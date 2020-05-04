Army soldier injured in accident in Rajouri succumbs

Jammu: An Army man who had sustained injuries during an accident in Army’s Corps Battle School (CBS) in Rajouri Sarol in Jammu on Saturday evening, succumbed on Sunday.

Officials told KNO that accident took place on Saturday evening when army personnel were engaged in routine work in school. “The army man sustained injuries after he was knocked by an army vehicle in the school, ” they said.

“The injured Army man was shifted to an army hospital for treatment where he succumbed on Sunday morning,” officials said, adding that police has taken cognizance of the matter.

