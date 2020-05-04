Advisor Khan calls for institutional coordination

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, who is overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, on Sunday, urged for institutional coordination among various health institutions to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Advisor said this during a meeting held here to review the various measures being put in place by various institutions and departments especially SKIMS Soura and GMC Srinagar, regarding prevention and control of COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Nodal Officer COVID-19, Director SKIMS Soura, Principal GMC Srinagar, Additional Commissioner Divisonal Commissioner Officer (Kashmir), Deputy Director Health Services Kashmir, MD, JK Medical Supplies Corporation, Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina and other concerned were present in the meeting.

Reviewing the working of SKIMS Soura and GMC Srinagar, the Advisor urged for adapting a well-coordinated approach and to focus on institutional coordination especially among the main health institutions dedicated for COVID-19 in the Valley.

He said a well-coordinated approach which includes best practices, collaboration of work, needs to be adopted to flatten the curve of corona in J&K.

During the meeting, the Advisor also highlighted the importance of ensuring the security those who are at the forefront in the fight against the deadly virus. He said that there should be zero violence against medical professionals, frontline healthcare workers and police personnel. The Advisor instructed for taking appropriate actions against those found indulging in any kind of violent means.

During the meeting, the officers gave detailed information regarding the preventive measures and steps put in place to curb the spread of deadly virus.

Highlighting the need to deal with the situation as per the recommended guidelines, Khan said strict lockdown needs to be enforced so that the curve of virus could be flattened at an earliest.

The Advisor directed to make optimal utilization of available resources in combating the corona pandemic.

He said focus should remain on saving the lives of people by providing them all possible healthcare facilities and ramping up capacities to the maximum level.

The Advisor also stressed on enhancing the efforts for the containment of the spread of virus. He said effective surveillance and monitoring mechanism needs to be put in place for its containment.

He also directed for ensuring for the availability of medicine and other essential commodities in red-zones.

